Budget approval delay, another loan request from Buhari, others top Senate discussions last week

Related News

From a protest in front of the National Assembly gate to the federal government’s loan request, this past week had a series of talking points. Below are a number of them.

Tuesday

Initially billed for November 28, the passage of the 2020 budget suffered a delay. The committee on Appropriation begged for an extension. The budget would now be passed on December 5.

While this discussion lasted, the Senate also received the 2019 and 2020 budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Likewise, following the recent trend of regions seeking to get a development commission in their area, lawmakers from the northwest added to the list of these cravings. Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North) sponsored the bill.

The bill to review some provisions of the Criminal Code Act of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which was sponsored by Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos), also scaled second reading.

Having been rejected by the 8th Senate, the ‘Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, 2019’, sponsored by Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti), was reintroduced with certain modifications to the previous version.

Wednesday

Protesters in their dozens gathered at the National Assembly gate to ask the Senate to step down its move to regulate the social media. The protest lasted for about three hours, after which the duo of Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) and Yakubu Oseni (APC, Kogi Central) came to address the protesters, assuring them the Senate would do only the biddings of Nigeria.

Later in the week, one of the proponents of the social media bill, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue), said the intent of the bill was misinterpreted.

Thursday

In the last Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate for the approval to take up a $30 billion loan. The request was declined. The same request, only that this time without a specific amount, was sought on Thursday.

The president, in another letter read by the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, sought a review of the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) law on this day.

PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D, CON

Also, the Senate mandated its committee on Niger Delta to work with the newly approved board when considering the 2019 and 2020 budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission as against the interim committee inaugurated by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Nine years after it was legalised, and having gulped over N600 million in terms of allocations, the inactive state of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) worried the Senate. As moved by Bima Muhammad Enagi (APC, Niger South), the House tasked its committee on power to probe the commission.