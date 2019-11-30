Kidnappers kill two policemen, abduct seven in Mubi

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

Ahmadu Dahiru, the chairman, transition administration, Mubi South Local Government of Adamawa, on Saturday said suspected kidnappers had killed two police men and abducted seven people in the area.

Mr Dahiru told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Gyela that the incident occurred along Mubi – Gyela road last Tuesday.

“Kidnappers have terrorised our communities on daily basis and they kidnap people at will in broad day and night,” Mr Dahiru said.

“They killed two police men last Tuesday who were on patrol along Mubi – Gyela road.

“As I’m talking to you , three days ago they abducted five people in Kwaja and two in Sauda village.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack FRSC officials on Lokoja-Okene Road

He said the kidnappers were hiding on top of some hills along the Nigeria – Cameroon border.

Mr Dahiru said the communities had lost millions of naira to kidnappers in ransoms.

Sulaiman Nguruje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police Command, confirmed the incident, saying that a team of security operatives were deployed to comb the area.

He appealed to the people of the state to report any suspicious and strange character to the nearest security out post.(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.