Kidnappers kill two policemen, abduct seven in Mubi

Related News

Ahmadu Dahiru, the chairman, transition administration, Mubi South Local Government of Adamawa, on Saturday said suspected kidnappers had killed two police men and abducted seven people in the area.

Mr Dahiru told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Gyela that the incident occurred along Mubi – Gyela road last Tuesday.

“Kidnappers have terrorised our communities on daily basis and they kidnap people at will in broad day and night,” Mr Dahiru said.

“They killed two police men last Tuesday who were on patrol along Mubi – Gyela road.

“As I’m talking to you , three days ago they abducted five people in Kwaja and two in Sauda village.”

READ ALSO:

He said the kidnappers were hiding on top of some hills along the Nigeria – Cameroon border.

Mr Dahiru said the communities had lost millions of naira to kidnappers in ransoms.

Sulaiman Nguruje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police Command, confirmed the incident, saying that a team of security operatives were deployed to comb the area.

He appealed to the people of the state to report any suspicious and strange character to the nearest security out post.(NAN)