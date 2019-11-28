JUST IN: Appeal Court upholds Ortom’s election as Benue governor

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Thursday upheld the re-election of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, at the 2019 general election.

In a unanimous judgement by a five-member panel at the appellate court, led by A. O. Belgore, the court said the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Emmanuel Jime, should pay N150,000 for bringing the application.

Mr Jime and his party, the APC, had approached the appellate court to challenge the October 7 decision of the Benue State election tribunal which upheld the election of Mr Ortom, after a petition by the APC that the elections were marred by irregularities and should be nullified.

After the tribunal ruling, Mr Jime vowed to contest the decision and argued that the Benue State tribunal aired in law and treated his petition unfairly.

Mr Jime’s lawyer, Yusuf Ali, had argued that the election did not comply with the provisions of Nigeria’s electoral laws.

But Mr Ortom’s lawyers led by Sabastian Hon argued that the petitioners failed to provide credible evidence to back their claims. They also said the arguments by APC regarding the card readers at the said elections had since been settled in various election decisions.

In its decision, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the tribunal and dismissed Mr Jime’s petition for lack of merit.

Mr Ortom had defected from the APC to the PDP in the build up to the 2019 elections.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.