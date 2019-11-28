TIMELINE: How U.S. started investigating Allen Onyema for multi-million dollar fraud

Related News

Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace Limited, was indicted by the United States government on November 19 on charges stemming from an alleged $21 million fraud.

The announcement elicited an instant chain of conspiracy theories specifically targeted at exonerating the accused by stoking fragments of political, religious and ethnic division.

“This is not good for Allen, our bros. But I sense he’s getting himself too much into politics without advice,” Chuma Nzeribe, a former two-term member of the Nigerian House of Representatives from Anambra State, said in a broadcast message on WhatsApp hours after the indictment was made public.

That post was amongst the earliest insinuations that claimed that Mr Onyema’s run in with American authorities was politically-motivated.

In the hours that followed, several different but related conspiracy theories would emerge from both mainstream and fringe commentators on social media — ultimately coalescing around the need for all Nigerians to rally behind Mr Onyema and dismiss selfish plots by the Americans to take out a major competitor in the lucrative aviation market.

Variants of the claim also include how the charges might have been triggered by Mr Onyema’s popular repatriation of Nigerians stranded in South Africa amidst deadly xenophobic attacks in September.

Proponents of this theory said Mr Onyema’s action did not go down well with President Muhammadu Buhari because those repatriated were purportedly only Nigerians of Igbo origin. This, they claimed without evidence, led the president to instigate Americans against him.

Over 600 Nigerians were repatriated from South Africa over the xenophobic row. Of these, 485 were flew back home for free by Air Peace, out of which only 251 were Nigerians from five predominantly Igbo states of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, which coordinated the exercise.

Nigerians repartriated by Air Peace (Photo: Credits: Nigerian In Diaspora Commission(NIDCOM)

Another claim said the Americans felt slighted by Mr Onyema’s purported decision to stop doing business with American aeroplane manufacturer, Boeing, in favour of Brazil’s Embraer.