Another Zamfara APC leader arrested, remanded in prison

An Upper Shariah Court in Zamfara on Wednesday remanded another All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart in prison for allegedly sponsoring social media users in sabotaging the state’s security.

The politician, Bello Dankande, was a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the administration of the former governor, Abdul’aziz Yari.

Mr Dankande was arrested on Wednesday at his residence in Gusau, the state capital. The police in the state said they were acting on a court order.

The police also accused Mr Dankande of colluding with outlawed volunteers groups (Yansakai) to steal cows in Bakura Local Government Area.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His lawyer, Bello Gusau, also challenged the jurisdiction of the court to preside over the case. However, the judge ordered that Mr Dankande be remanded in prison till December 12.

Accusations and Counter-accusations

Earlier, Governor Bello Matawalle had accused the opposition of sabotaging security in the state. He vowed to apply punitive measures against the culprits.

The Zamfara APC has denied instigating violence or sponsoring armed bandits. It has, in turn, accused Mr Matawalle’s administration of lying about the security situation of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported how Ibrahim Danmaliki, also an opposition politician, was arraigned before the Upper Shariah Court in Samaru, Gusau over allegations of inciting disturbance and breach of peace in the state.

Mr Danmaliki had released a statement on behalf of APC, saying among others that the peace deal signed between the Zamfara government and armed bandits had failed.

The supporters of APC in the state stormed the court premises protesting against the arrest and prosecution of the official. He was also remanded in prison.

Zamfara has witnessed armed attacks by bandits on residents leading to the death of thousands of people in the past few years. Although the attacks have reduced since Mr Matawalle assumed office, and following the controversial deal, they still occur.