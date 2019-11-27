Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded 8,527 road traffic crashes (RTC) across the country from January to date, Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said.

Mr Kazeem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that 4,163 people were killed in crashes during the period.

This would give an average of about 12 people daily since the start of the year.

The official said that 59,724 people were involved in the road crashes in which 14,425 vehicles were involved.

He said that 4,163 people died, while 27,408 were injured in the accidents while 27,523 escaped without injuries.

Mr Kazeem added that 621,776 offences were recorded during the period and 555,991 motorists were apprehended and penalised for various road traffic offences.

“A total of 108,759 apprehended offenders were cautioned and enlightened on basic safety tips and were allowed to go without any fine,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Kazeem, who frowned at the negative attitude of some road users, warned that the FRSC would intensify enforcement and public enlightenment on safety.

“FRSC adopts a multi-dimensional and holistic approach when it comes to achieving safer motoring environment.

“Every year, the corps does a general assessment and analysis of its strategies so as to strengthen areas where we made progress and work on areas that we could not achieve much in preparation for the next year.

“It is this inbuilt consistency and dynamism that has helped us achieve this much in crash reduction and the Corps has already swung into action,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said that the FRSC had constituted an aggressive engagement of stakeholders and major fleet operators other than enlightenment to reduce statistics of road crashes.

“Key road safety issues that will drastically bring down crashes associated with the fleet have been agreed upon.

“Aside that, in the event of any breakdown, strategies have been put in place to ensure prompt removal of all broken down trucks and others on the road,” he said. (NAN)