Another Catholic priest kidnapped in Nigeria

Another Catholic priest in Enugu State, Malachy Asadu, was on Monday kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

His kidnap, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, has sparked tension in the Nsukka suburb of Enugu.

The cleric was reportedly kidnapped along Imilike -Nsukka Road while returning from a Diocesan meeting at St. Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka.

Police spokesperson in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the abduction.

Mr Amaraizu said details of the abduction were still sketchy.

He said the police have commenced a manhunt for the hoodlums to rescue the priest.

Mr Asadu’s kidnap brings to nine, the number of Catholic priests kidnapped in Enugu State in eight months.

His kidnap comes exactly nine days after another priest, Theophilus Ndulue, was kidnapped on November 16.

Mr Ndulue was, however, released three days after some undisclosed ransom was allegedly paid to his abductors.