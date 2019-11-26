Reps to investigate election violence in Bayelsa, Kogi

Related News

The House of Representatives has asked a committee to investigate cases of violence recorded in the recent governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The lawmakers made the resolution, on Tuesday, during plenary while adopting a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by the deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu.

But the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked the members of the committee not to mention the name of any political parties in their report.

The lawmakers’ decision is coming less than two weeks after the violence-ridden governorship elections.

At least 10 people were reported killed in election-related violence in the two states during the November 16 governorship elections.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported the murder of Salome Abuh, the 60-year-old PDP women leader of Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State. She was murdered two days after the election.

She was sleeping in her home when political thugs, believed to be of the All Progressives Congress (APC), set the building on fire shortly before sunset last Monday, Kogi police spokesperson, William Aya, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The APC won the governorship election and its officials have repeatedly claimed that it was transparent and violence-free despite the evidence to the contrary.

Moving the motion, Mr Okechukwu said the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states witnessed widespread violence and about a dozen deaths.

He further noted alleged claims by top police officers that the police had prior intelligence that the elections would be violent and that fake officers were responsible for the said violence.

“Reports released by Civil Society Organisations that security officials were complicit in the violence and disruption that characterised the Kogi and Bayelsa elections.

“Also aware that Governor Seriake Dickson reported that soldiers were deployed to Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA) and Situation Room called for the cancellation of the elections following the role of security agents who though saddled with the constitutional responsibility of maintaining the rule of law and the defence of citizens’ rights, were alleged to be colluding with thugs to steal ballot boxes or actively participating in disrupting polling units.”

The lawmaker said he was disturbed that in spite of such massive deployment of security personnel, coupled with the intelligence reports, the elections witnessed such degree of violence, resulting in the death of Mrs Abuh.

He recalled that the Police Service Commission (PSC) also cited insufficient manpower as the reason for the widespread chaos during the elections.

While adopting his prayers, the house resolved to constitute a joint committee on Police Affairs, Army, Justice, Electoral Matters and Human Rights.

The committee is to Investigate the pre and post-election security breaches in Kogi and Bayelsa, including the alleged presence of fake police officers and unmitigated violence during the election and recommend ways to forestall a recurrence.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, in his remarks said if the name of any political party is mentioned, the report will not be considered.