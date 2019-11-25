JUST IN: Court grants Maina N1 billion bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on Monday granted bail to the former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, with a bond of N1 billion.

Mr Maina was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Okon Abang for allegedly diverting public funds while he was head of Nigeria’s pension reform task force.

He had asked the court at the last sitting for bail and an opportunity to attend to his health.

But Mr Abang had adjourned the hearing till Monday after accusing the lawyers in the matter of variously delaying the trial and threatening the judge in open court.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers on Monday, the judge said Mr Maina should provide two sureties who must be serving senators with landed properties in Asokoro District of Abuja.

The two sureties are to have N500 million as part of the bond.

