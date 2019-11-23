Ekiti bank workers connived with robbers or also stole from vault – Police

Related News

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Asoquo Amba, has said that the robbery incident at a bank in Oye-Ekiti was either in connivance with workers at the bank or the workers also used the opportunity to steal from the bank’s vault.

According to ICIR, he made this known at a press conference on Friday making reference to a CCTV footage which he said showed bank staff taking money from the vault a few minutes before the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the pandemonium in Oye-Ekiti on Thursday as armed robbers stormed a branch of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) in the town and left two persons dead.

The robbers, in the daylight operation, carted away money from the bank’s vault and stole from the customers.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the robbery scene, our reporter saw the corpse of a girl, said to be five-year-old, on the floor.

She was shot in the head while coming back from school.

An unidentified police officer attached to the bank was also shot dead.

The robbery started around 3 p.m.

Witnesses said the robbers besieged the bank and operated for over 30 minutes.

On Friday, the police commissioner said the CCTV captured bank workers moving in and out of the vaults.

He said the vault was open before the robbers arrived.

“What baffles me is that there was nexus between the robbers and insiders in the banking premises. The Oye Police Division is about one or two poles from here. It was the first point of attack. The bankers confirmed that they heard the shots and it took about 10 minutes before the robbers arrived at the bank from there.

“Between the time the robbers attacked our men and the time the robbery took place, the staff had enough time to escape through the exit door. They were captured by CCTV moving in and out of the vault. The vault was even opened before the robbers came.”

“Within the period, there were some activities that went on inside the bank. It is either there was strict connivance, or that the bank officials took advantage to carry out their own intention which an investigation would prove.

“Despite the opportunity, none of them made efforts to escape, they were stuffing money and there is evidence to prove this. The staff opened the vault by 3.05 p.m. and the robbers blew up the security door at 3.12 p.m., this gave a strong suspicion that there was internal collaboration in this matter,” Mr Amba said.

He said the robbers carted away over N25 million from the bank, but N2 million contained in a carton was recovered.

“The carton was hidden under the table within the banking hall. This should be part of the loots from the strong room,” he said.