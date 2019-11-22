At APC NEC meeting, Oshiomhole mocks Saraki, Tambuwal, others

Related News

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, in a rowdy session of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, took a jab at the party’s defectors and discussed the issues confronting the party at all levels.

Friday’s meeting was the first APC NEC meeting since the general elections.

The APC chairman, in his opening address, recounted how the sudden defection of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and 15 other lawmakers of the party could have affected President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

He commended the victories recorded in Kwara against Mr Saraki, and the “stubborn one” (Dino Melaye) whom he anticipates will lose the November 30 senatorial election in Kogi West.

Mr Saraki and other lawmakers from Kwara were among the over two scores federal lawmakers who defected from the APC in July 2018. However, in the midst of the tumultuous opposition at the Senate following his defection, he was able to retain his position as the Senate President till the end of his tenure. He eventually lost his reelection bid.

“I also believe it is significant to point out all those who rebelled against this party, those who sort to burn us down, those who decamped at critical moment believing they could destabilize us and we won’t have enough time to make up as led by Senator Bukola Saraki and fifteen others; all sixteen of them, by the special grace of God, the Nigeria electorates have chosen to punish them with their PVCs and ballot papers. They were all voted out and APC’s senators were voted in to replace them.

“There is one that is still struggling, and as we speak, he is 20,000 feet below ground level and he is hoping that there will be a miracle that will bring him to that level and climb him to the senate.

“I believe by the special grace of God under your leadership (looking at Buhari), I believe that deficit (Dino Melaye) there are no miracles in elections, especially if it is free and fair.

“God willing, by the end of the month, God’s will in Kogi State will be done; the 16th stubborn one will go the way the other fifteen went,” Mr Oshiomhole told the crowded hall graced by party members and pressmen.

He also threw jab at some members of the party “who rode on the back of President Buhari to get money for their elections and still went back to decamp and attack the presidency and the institution of our party.”

Counting its losses

Mr Oshiomhole, while linking the party’s recorded losses to the PDP in states such as Zamfara, Oyo, Bauchi, and Adamawa to internal problems within the party, cautioned the party members against supporting the opposition even if their candidates could not emerge in the party primaries.

“The issue of Bauchi and Adamawa, these are the states we have sitting governors. Looking at the result and listening to our officers from those states, it is very clear that these losses can easily be attributed to internal fighting (disunity) within the party in those respective states leading to internal sabotage.

“I think the lesson to learn from it is that no matter how aggrieved we are, the worst of our candidate embarking in an election should be preferred to an angel emerging as an opposition. It is my prayer that our leaders and cadres will recognise that once the primaries are done, everybody can’t win but whoever emerges should be supported. The spirit of party calls for a commitment to stand by whoever prevails, however, imperfect the process may be,” he said.

He, however, expressed hope that the Supreme Court would rule against the reelection of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and declare the APC candidate winner.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the appeal court validated the reelection of Mr Tambuwal, a member of the PDP.