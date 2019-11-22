Thugs attack protesters calling for Oshiomhole’s removal as APC chairman

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost

Scores of protesters on Friday demanded the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The protesters carried placards to the national secretariat of the APC.

Some of the placards had inscriptions like “Oshiomhole Must Go”, “Ole” among others.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole blames PDP for 2023 presidential posters of himself, Tinubu, El-Rufai

The protesters, mostly youth, were countered by thugs coming from the street where the APC secretariat is. The thugs threw stones and sticks to disperse the protesters.

At least one person has been injured in the violence.

It is unclear who sponsored the protesters, but some leaders of the APC including some of the party’s governors are believed to be working for Mr Oshiomhole’s exit.

Details shortly…..

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.