Kano Govt reacts to court ruling sacking four new emirs

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
The Kano State Government has reacted to Thursday’s court ruling dissolving the four new first-class emirates created by the state government and sacking the emirs appointed to head them.

The state’s information commissioner, Muhammad Garba, said: “despite the ruling, the government still recognizes them as First Class Emirs and will continue dealing with them as such.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kano high court nullified the creation of four new first-class emirates by the state government.

The four new emirates for which Governor Abdullahi Ganduje named first-class emirs in May are Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

Justice Usman Na’Abba ruled on Thursday that the law creating the new emirates did not follow due process.

Protests erupted in some of the affected emirates after the ruling.

In his statement, Mr Garba said the Kano government is still studying the ruling.

Read Mr Garba’s full statement below.

KNSG ACTS ON RULING, STILL RECOGNISES EMIRS

Kano State Government says it is studying the ruling of Kano High Court on the creation of four new Emirates in the state with a view to taking immediate appropriate action.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, regretted that despite the constitutional power and authority conferred on the State Assembly on such progressive and important issue, the court rules otherwise.

Accordingly therefore, the statement adds, the Government will not fold its arms and concedes such constitutional power in the interest of the wellbeing of the people and general development of the state.

Malam Garba says despite the ruling, the government still recognizes them as First Class Emirs and will continue dealing with them as such.

It says the state government therefore advised people to be calm, law abiding and await further action.

Signed:
MALAM MUHAMMAD GARBA
Commissioner of Information

