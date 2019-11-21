Protest in Kano over court ruling on new emirates

Residents of Karaye Emirate protesting against the nullification of the new Kano Emirates by the court
Residents of Karaye Emirate protesting against the nullification of the new Kano Emirates by the court

Some residents of Kano communities are currently embarking on a protest over Thursday’s court judgment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kano high court nullified the creation of four new first-class emirates by the state government.

The four new emirates for which Governor Abdullahi Ganduje named first-class emirs in May are Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

Justice Usman Na’Abba ruled on Thursday that the law creating the new emirates did not follow due process.

After the judgement, scores of residents of Karaye, one of the affected areas, trooped out to protest the judgement.

A similar protest is ongoing in Gaya.

There are unconfirmed reports that similar protests were holding in other emirates.

In Karaye, the residents carried placards, whose contents were in Hausa, to show their grievances at the judgment.

“Leave us in our new emirate, the Karaye emirate,” one of the placards reads.

“The people of Karaye are in support of the new emirate,” another placard reads.

Residents of Karaye Emirate protesting against the nullification of the new Kano Emirates by the court
Residents of Karaye Emirate protesting against the nullification of the new Kano Emirates by the court
Residents of Karaye Emirate protesting against the nullification of the new Kano Emirates by the court
Emir of Rano, Abubakar Tafida
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court
Protest in Rano Emirate over the nullification of the creation of the Kano Emirates by the government in the court

More details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.