Court nullifies four new emirates created by Kano govt

The Kano State High Court has dissolved four additional emirates created by the Kano State Government.

The creation of the emirates by the Kano government under Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was criticised by many observers and residents of the state. Many saw it as a way of getting back at the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, who hitherto was the only first-class emir in the state.

The emir had been accused of being too critical of Mr Ganduje with some of his critics accusing him of supporting opposition politicians.

The four other first-class emirates created by the Kano government were those of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya.

In his Thursday judgment, Justice Usman Na’Abba said the Kano State House of Assembly did not follow due process in creating the emirate.

Mr Na’Abba pointed out that the Kano State House of Assembly violated section 101 of the Nigerian Constitution which gives the assembly the power to enact its rules and guidelines of proceedings.

He added that the Kano assembly’s rules and regulations have to be in conformity with the Nigerian Constitution.

Specifically, he nullified the proceedings of the state assembly conducted on May 6, 7 and 8 which created the new emirates.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the assembly received the proposal to create the new emirates and passed it into law within three days and without holding a proper public hearing.

The judge said Governor Ganduje should not have assented to the law since its procedure was faulty.

Mr Na’Abba had earlier dismissed the preliminary objections by the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, and other respondents in the suit that the plaintiff lacks the right to challenge the new Kano law.

The judge ruled that the plaintiff, Salisu Gwarzo, who was the minority leader in the state assembly, has given sufficient reasons for filing the suit and thus has the ‘locus standi’ to do so.

Mr Na’abba also restrained the four new emirs appointed by Mr Ganduje to desist from parading themselves as first-class emirs.

Reactions

In his reaction, the counsel to the plaintiff, Maliki Kuliya, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

He said it confirms the status of the court as the last hope of the powerless.

Also speaking, Mr Mukthar, who is the fifth defendant in the case, said all the defendants in the suit, would study the judgment for the next line of action.

Apart from Mr Mukthar as attorney-general, the other defendants in the suit include the Kano assembly and the Kano governor.