Gunmen abduct police DPO

Police Officers
Police Officers

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the divisional police officer (DPO) for Mubi North Local Government Area in northern Adamawa State, security sources have said.

Residents said the DPO, Ahijo Mujeli, was kidnapped Tuesday night at Mararraban Mubi while coming back from Yola, the state capital.

“The DPO was coming back from Yola and all of a sudden some yet to be identified gunmen wielding sophisticated rifles attacked him at Mararraba at about 8 p.m. and whisked him away to an unknown destination” a local resident who asked not to be named said.

When contacted on the phone, the Adamawa police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said the DPO was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday night, along Mubi-Maraba road.

“He was driving in his personal car around 6.30 p.m., along Mubi-Maraba road near the toll-gate when he was abducted.

“There were gunshots around the area. When our men arrived, they met an empty car identified as his,” he said.

Mr Nguroje further that the anti-kidnapping unit and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police swung into action, trailing the suspected kidnappers.

“We are hoping for a positive result and I want to use this opportunity to advise members of the public with relevant security information on criminals to avail the command same for necessary action, he said.

Adamawa like many other states in Nigeria has continued to witness cases of kidnap for ransom. Scores of people are kidnapped every month across Nigeria, many of them released after their relatives and friends pay ransom. Some of the kidnapped victims are also killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnap in Adamawa, a state that is also troubled by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.