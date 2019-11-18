BREAKING: INEC declares APC candidate winner of Bayelsa governorship election

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has been declared winner of the Bayelsa State 2019 governorship election.

The declaration was made Monday morning by Faraday Orumwese, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin and the returning officer in the election.

The returning officer announced that Mr Lyon polled 352,552 votes to defeat Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 143, 172 votes.

The total number of registered voters was announced as 922, 562 and the number of accredited voters was put at 517,883.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Lyon won in 6 of the 8 local governments in the state.

In the results announced for Ekeremo local government, the number of registered voters was announced as 125,189 while accredited voters were 41,423. In the local government, the APC won by polling 21,489 votes while the PDP polled 18,344 votes.

In Southern Ijaw local government, the APC candidate polled 124,803 votes to defeat his closest rival in PDP who polled 4,898 votes. The APC candidate hails from the local government.

Mr Lyon also defeated Mr Diri in Nembe by polling 83,041 votes. Mr Diri, on his part, polled 874 in the local government.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma, the APC had 8,934 votes while the PDP had 15,360.

In Sagbama, Mr Diri of the PDP polled 60,339 votes to beat Mr Lyon who polled 7831.

In Ogbia, the PDP polled 13,763 votes while the APC polled 58,016 votes.

In Yenagoa, the APC candidate polled 24,607 votes while the PDP polled 19,184 votes.

The total number of votes cast was put at 505,884; rejected votes were 6,333; and number of valid votes were put at 499,511.

“That Lyon David of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Mr Orumwese said in his declaration on Monday.