Related News

The final announcement of the governorship election results in Bayelsa has commenced.

Bayelsa has eight local government areas and the results from each of the local governments would be announced individually at the INEC secretariat in Yenagoa.

A total of 45 parties are taking part in the election which is, however, seen as a straight contest between Duoye Diri of the PDP and the David Lyon of the APC.

See the final results as announced by INEC below.

…