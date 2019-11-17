Situation Room calls for cancellation of Kogi elections

Related News

The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room has called for the total cancellation of the elections held in Kogi State on Saturday due to the high level of violence and vote buying.

Governorship election was held across the state while a senatorial rerun election was held in Kogi West district.

The Situation Room, a coalition of prominent civic groups, said the Kogi election represents a major dent to Nigeria’s democracy.

The convener of the situation room, Clement Nwankwo, announced the group’s stance in a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, if this election is allowed to stand, 2023 and Ondo State election next year will be a bloodbath.

The Situation Room is one of the accredited observers for the election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kogi State election was characterised by the late arrival of electoral materials, violence and intimidation of voters. The election was, however, also peaceful and efficient in some other areas.

A total of 24 candidates are taking part in the gubernatorial election. Although the registered voters in the state are 1,646,350, about 1,485,828 (90.2 per cent) have collected their PVCs and are thus eligible to vote in the 21 local governments of the state.

Details later…