KogiDecides: 30 missing INEC staff found

The 30 missing ad-hoc staff of the electoral commission, INEC, who were reported missing have been found.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the ad-hoc staff were declared missing around 1 a.m. on Sunday during the final collation of results in Olamaboro local government.

An INEC spokesperson confirmed Sunday afternoon that they had been found.

“We can now confirm that all the 30 ad-hoc staff engaged for the 2019 Kogi Governorship election and posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III; and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area have been accounted for,” the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The staff are safe, sound and back in their respective homes”.

He said the election-day duty staff could not be accounted for initially following the violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective duty posts after the close of polls.

He also said the chairman of the INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, has personally spoken with some of them and they confirmed that they are hale and hearty.

He disclosed that the commission has established that none of them was either injured or killed.

“They were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started

“The collated election results at Local Government Level are now being announced at the State Collation Centre at the Commission’s State Office in Lokoja,” he said.