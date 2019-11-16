KogiDecides: Official results from LGAs

Related News

Official results from local government areas in Kogi State have started trickling in.

After the announcement of the governorship election results at polling units, collations were done in wards before those of local governments.

Kogi has 21 local government areas.

The final announcement of results of each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.

PREMIUM TIMES has provided live updates of the election which has witnessed late arrival of electoral materials, violence and intimidation of voters. The election was, however, also peaceful and efficient in many other areas.

A total of 24 candidates are taking part in the gubernatorial election.

However, the governorship contest is expected to be between the incumbent Yahaya Bello (APC) and Musa Wada of the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES and the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development bring you the results as announced by the relevant INEC officials at various local governments.