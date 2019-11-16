BayelsaDecides (LIVE UPDATES): Official results from Polling Units, Wards

Related News

Voting has ended in some polling units in Bayelsa State where a governorship election is holding.

PREMIUM TIMES has provided live updates of the election which was characterised by the late arrival of electoral materials, violence, and intimidation of voters. The electoral commission, INEC, has had to cancel the election in a part of Ogbia local government after electoral officials were violently abducted. They were later released after the intervention of armed security operatives.

A total of 45 candidates are taking part in the governorship election in Bayelsa.

However, the contest is expected to be between David Lyon of the APC and Duoye Diri of the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES and the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism bring you the results as announced by the relevant INEC officials at various polling units.

Follow the live updates of the polling unit results here.