KogiDecides (LIVE UPDATES): Results from Polling Units, Wards

Related News

Voting has ended in some polling units in Kogi State where a governorship election is holding.

PREMIUM TIMES has provided live updates of the election which has witnessed a high number of the late arrival of electoral materials, violence and intimidation of voters. The election was, however, also peaceful and efficient in many other areas.

A total of 24 candidates are taking part in the election.

However, the contest is expected to be between the incumbent Yahaya Bello (APC) and Musa Wada of the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES and the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism bring you the results as announced by the relevant INEC officials at various polling units.

Follow the live updates of the polling unit results here.

…