INEC cancels election in Bayelsa community over violence

08:44 AM: Voting just started at Ward 7 (Emeyal), PU 02 of Ogbia LGA. 
08:44 AM: Voting just started at Ward 7 (Emeyal), PU 02 of Ogbia LGA. 

Voting has been cancelled in Ologi (Ward 03) of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA), a senior electoral official has said, following a violent incident that included “seizing” of an electoral official.

The official, Ukuachukwu Orji, who is the INEC supervisory resident electoral commissioner for Ogbia LGA, said members of the Ologi community forcibly prevented election in the riverine area.

“As our people (electoral officers) were coming into the community after crossing the river, they seized them and the materials and burnt all the materials.”

“They chased our people away and seized some but the military rescued them.”

Mr Orji, who is originally the REC for Anambra State, spoke in Otuoke (Ward 13 of Ogbia LGA) where President Goodluck Jonathan and his family voted.

He said election in the community was then cancelled as a consequence of the violence.

He expressed satisfaction that election has been smooth in other communities that form the LGA, except in Ologi.

The governorship election in Bayelsa State is being held in all the eight local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.