INEC cancels election in Bayelsa community over violence

Related News

Voting has been cancelled in Ologi (Ward 03) of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA), a senior electoral official has said, following a violent incident that included “seizing” of an electoral official.

The official, Ukuachukwu Orji, who is the INEC supervisory resident electoral commissioner for Ogbia LGA, said members of the Ologi community forcibly prevented election in the riverine area.

“As our people (electoral officers) were coming into the community after crossing the river, they seized them and the materials and burnt all the materials.”

“They chased our people away and seized some but the military rescued them.”

Mr Orji, who is originally the REC for Anambra State, spoke in Otuoke (Ward 13 of Ogbia LGA) where President Goodluck Jonathan and his family voted.

He said election in the community was then cancelled as a consequence of the violence.

He expressed satisfaction that election has been smooth in other communities that form the LGA, except in Ologi.

The governorship election in Bayelsa State is being held in all the eight local government areas of the state.