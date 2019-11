Related News

The people of Bayelsa, South-south Nigeria, go to the polls today to elect a new governor.

A total of 45 political parties are taking part in the election to govern the oil-rich state. The contest is, however, expected to be between David Lyon of the APC and Duoye Diri of the PDP.

Although Bayelsa has 923,182 registered voters, 889,308 (96.3 per cent) collected their permanent voters cards (PVCs) and are thus eligible to vote in the eight local government areas of the state.

A PREMIUM TIMES team brings you live updates on the election in real-time across the 1,804 polling units in the state.