ANALYSIS: APC’s troubles and party’s chances in Bayelsa election

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress faces a tall order Saturday as it hopes to wrest the governorship seat of Bayelsa State from the Peoples Democratic Party. The party is dogged by unresolved internal crises and litigations.

Ahead of the polls, the APC enjoyed some momentum occasioned by the goodwill of Bayelsa people and the internal crisis of the PDP which has led the state since 1999.

But barely 48 hours before polls open, the federal high court in Yenegoa, the state capital, ruled that the APC had no candidate for Saturday’s polls.

The APC registered David Lyon, 49, as its governorship candidate, but former Minister Heineken Lokpobiri has disagreed, insisting he is the party’s authentic candidate who won the primaries. Mr Lokpobiri asked the court to declare him the candidate of the party.

The court ruled that the primaries took place in contravention of the party’s rules and guidelines and, consequently, produced no candidate for the party in Saturday’s election.

To the APC’s relief, the electoral commission, INEC, on Friday said the development will not stop APC from being on the ballot.

“APC will participate in the election in Bayelsa State,” Festus Okoye, INEC’s spokesperson, said Friday morning. “Court ruling does not say APC should not participate in the election,” said Mr Okoye. “APC will be on the ballot paper. The court only says the two candidates are not eligible. But we don’t have candidates on the ballot papers. We only have logos of parties and those are what will be there.”

Some lawyers disagree with the interpretation. A lawyer and political analyst, Nzube Akunne, said if the court ruled that the APC did not have a candidate, it means the party is not eligible to contest in the polls and therefore, INEC is bound by law to obey the ruling of the court.

The Lagos-based lawyer said INEC gave its own interpretation perhaps because the judge did not back his ruling with an order.

“There is a difference between a ruling and an order. The court is expected to give a ruling then make an order because a ruling does not go in a vacuum. There should be an order directing INEC to adhere to the court’s ruling,” he said.

“When the court makes an order, it can only be countered with a stay of execution by another superior court. I think the judge did not make an order here that is why INEC gave its own interpretation.”

Like Rivers, Zamfara?

Some analysts argue that Thursday’s ruling may have set the APC on the path it trod during the governorship elections in Rivers and Zamfara States in March. In both states, internal crises following disagreements over election primaries led to litigations and ultimately denied the party participation in the elections in the two states.

In Zamfara, before the election, INEC said it would not allow the APC field candidates because the party did not hold primaries within the stipulated time.

The APC could not hold primaries in the North-west state within the stipulated time because of a dispute involving leaders of the party.