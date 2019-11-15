KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello seeks to defend self in suit seeking his disqualification

Related News

Governor Yahaya Bello, on Friday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he was ready to defend himself in the allegation of ‘double registration’ made against him by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti.

Mr Bello was accused of registering first as a voter in 2011 in Abuja but procured another registration on May 23, 2017, at the Government House in Lokoja.

INEC had in 2017 accused Mr Bello of double registration and said he would have been prosecuted “but for his immunity.”

Section 308 of the Nigerian constitution gives state governors immunity from prosecution.

Suit

Ms Akpoti’s suit which was filed on October 14 with No. FHC/ABJ/CS/221/2019 stated that Mr Bello’s double registration “was to scuttle the electoral process and so he is not fit to be voted for or occupy the office of governor.”

The questions for determination among others are whether Mr Bello, who is the candidate of the APC, has by his act of double registration, committed “a wrongful act capable of disqualifying him as a voter or person to be voted for,” having violated the provisions of section 24(e) of the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended.

Bello’s reaction

But Mr Bello, reacting in a counter-affidavit filed by his lawyer, M.Y. Abdullahi, explained that he did not engage in double registration as alleged by Ms Akpoti.

The affidavit was deposed to by a lawyer from Mr Abdullahi’s law firm, Khaliat Bello.

It reads: “That on the 23rd day of May 2017, the alleged date of double registration, he was outside the shores of Nigerian and couldn’t have been anywhere in Nigeria to do voter registration.

“That as of fact, he travelled out of Nigeria on the 18th day of May 2017 and never entered the country until about 28th day of May 2017.”

The affidavits put it that the copies of Mr Bello’s travel documents which show the immigration exit and entry stamps were attached jointly as ‘Exhibit A.’

“That he is ready and prepared to defend himself against the allegation of double registration framed against him by the plaintiff.

“That he wants to join and defend the plaintiff’s suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1221/2019 as a defendant.

“That the proposed counter-affidavit and written address of the applicant is attached and marked ‘Exhibit B.'”