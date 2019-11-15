Supreme Court right, Atiku couldn’t prove any allegation against Buhari’s election – Presidency

Related News

The presidency on Friday welcomed the reasons given by the Supreme Court for dismissing a petition by Atiku Abubakar challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Supreme Court stated that Mr Abubakar did not prove the allegations contained in his petition.

The apex court said Mr Abubakar and his Peoples Democratic Party should have presented 250,000 witnesses before the 2019 election tribunal to prove its case.

In a statement hours after the ruling, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, said: “Allegations must be substantiated if they are to hold, and this requires producing credible witnesses that verify key claims. As the Supreme Court has stated, the case failed this test.”

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

The presidency welcomes the elucidation of the Supreme Court ruling on the PDP petition.

It reiterates that the onus of proof must necessarily fall on those that challenge the vote.

On the issue of qualifications, President Buhari has a long history of service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The questioning of this fact seems to fly in the face of all evidence.

However, now it is time for the PDP to take up the service mandated by this election.

The legislative agenda of the ninth assembly is ambitious in both size and scope. It is critical the opposition is there to scrutinise bills and policies, rather than preoccupy themselves with unsustainable court cases.

We appreciate the PDP and their candidate for taking these claims to courts rather than expressing them in other ways, but now Nigeria needs a robust and rigorous opposition. The nation needs to move on.

While it is correct to give credit to the courts for affirming this electoral victory-and we commend the courage of the bench to arrive at the right conclusion given manifest and subtle pressures to do otherwise-the reality is that courts were convinced by arguments from the lawyers representing the APC and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari that results reflected the true wishes of a majority of our citizens.