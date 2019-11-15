Related News

The picture is becoming clearer about the fatal shooting of an Akwa Ibom man on November 7 at a marriage ceremony attended by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Mr Emmanuel reportedly left the event venue at Ndiya Ikot Ukap, Nsit Ubium, Akwa Ibom, before the shooting.

Both the police and the Akwa Ibom government identified the victim as Godwin Thomas.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, said the officer suspected to have killed Mr Thomas was yet to be identified.

“There were police personnel from within the state and neighbouring states on escort duties.

“While the identity of the perpetrator of this dastardly act is, for now, unknown, the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has ordered a more discreet investigation to be quickly carried out to unravel the perpetrator of the said crime and prosecute same,” Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, had said in a statement last Friday.

The victim, Mr Thomas, was an entertainer who performed at local events like weddings, burial ceremonies, and political rallies, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

As a regular face at events, it was always easy to spot him – with a bare body from the waist region up, painted with white clay, wearing a long white skirt, and dark glasses over his face.

Apart from his fascinating looks at events, Mr Thomas would usually thrill guests, and passersby, with “robotic” steps, those who knew him told PREMIUM TIMES.

It was either he got invited and paid for by an event host or he could, sometimes, walked into events to perform voluntarily with the hope of making some money off guests, especially if the events were to attract VIPs.

Mr Thomas’ life was cut short at the traditional marriage ceremony of Governor Emmanuel’s driver, Bassey Edet Bassey, whose bride is from Ndiya Ikot Ukap, Nsit Ubium.

It is unclear, for now, if the slain entertainer had an invitation to perform at the marriage ceremony or not.

How he was killed (?)

People familiar with the incident, who did not want their names mentioned in the report, said the governor’s driver, Mr Bassey, was being driven out of the event venue at the end of the ceremony when Mr Thomas, the entertainer, rushed to the car, held it and began begging him for money.