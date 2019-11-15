JUST IN: Tanker explodes in Ogun, two killed, 17 vehicles damaged – FRSC

Related News

A fuel tanker has exploded near the Otta old toll gate in Ogun State.

At least two people have been confirmed dead from the Friday morning accident, the News Agency of Nigeria reports quoting Bisi Kazeem, the spokesperson of the FRSC.

Mr Kazeem said six other people were injured from the accident while 17 vehicles were damaged.

Friday’s incident joins a growing list of fatal accidents caused by fuel tankers across Nigeria.

More details later…