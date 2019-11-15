PDP shuns Supreme Court’s explanation on reasons for dismissing Atiku’s appeal

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday shunned the Supreme Court’s invitation to hear its reasons for dismissing the party’s appeal against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party failed to make any representation at the apex court on Friday after the court notified the public of its decision to explain the October 30 decision which dismissed their appeal.

The Supreme Court had on October 30 dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the September 11 decision of the presidential election petition tribunal, hours after beginning the hearing into the same appeal.

The court said it would give its reasons for dismissing the PDP’s request on a date to be announced later.

At the opening of the session on Friday, a counsel from the APC, Alex Izinyon, informed the court that the PDP lawyers neither appeared in court nor sent their junior lawyers.

He said he decided to draw the attention of the court to the absence of the appellant because he knew that the rules of the court ought to be obeyed.

The court however said it will proceed with its reasons, despite the absence of the PDP. The matter was still on at the time of this report.