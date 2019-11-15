KogiDecides: Forgive Yahaya Bello his ‘sins’, Aisha Buhari, El-Rufai beg voters

Related News

The Kaduna State State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, appealed to voters in Kogi State to forgive Governor Yahaya Bello for any perceived sins he may have committed against them in his first term.

Mr Bello is standing for reelection on Saturday. One of his perceived ‘sins’ is seen as his inability to pay several months of wages owed state workers.

Mr El-Rufai said this while addressing a crowd during a rally organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said Mr Bello “who is a young governor is, however, bound to make mistakes”.

The rally had in attendance the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; the chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, among others.

“Many people say Yahaya Bello is young; that he has fought many people. On his behalf, I’m kneeling down, to beg all of you to forgive Yahaya Bello if he has offended you,” the Kaduna governor said.

”For every one that the governor has offended, I’m asking all of you to forgive him. He is young; he is supposed to make mistakes. When you are young, you make mistakes but you learn from them.

“He cares about the people of Kogi State. He cares about this state. He has brought progress to this state; he has brought young people and women into government,” he added.

He also said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during its 13 years of leading Nigeria “did nothing but brought burden to Mr Bello’s government.”

“He has cleared salary arrears that he inherited from previous governments. You must all come out to support him. I beg you all. Let us make history. The late Prince Audu did everything to bring progress to this state. Let us not dishonour his memory by allowing PDP to return to Lugard House.”

Mr El-Rufai also appealed to the people of Kogi State to vote Smart Adeyemi who is contesting the Kogi West Senatorial District against Dino Melaye of the PDP.

Aisha also apologises

Mrs Buhari also apologised to the people of the state on behalf of Mr Bello.

She urged the people “to forgive and forget.”

”Let me refer back to Kaduna State governor’s speech where he had to kneel and say the people should forgive and forget,” she said.