KogiDecides: Profiles of leading governorship candidates

In about 24 hours, the electorate in Kogi will file out in their thousands to put their thumbs on the ballot towards determining their fate for another four years.

Within the last couple of weeks, the race for the Lugard House in the Confluence State has been filled with activities of various political gladiators, who have struggled to win voters to their sides. It is, however, now very clear who the leading candidates are.

Prior to the November 7 judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordering INEC to include the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti, in the ballot, the list of candidates had been pegged to 23. The new development has increased the number to 24.

About 49 candidates had earlier signified interest to take part in the poll, but for reasons of not meeting the required criteria and provisions of electoral law, 18 political parties were disqualified by INEC while eight others declared their support for the incumbent.

The remaining 24 candidates are Abdullahi Muhammed (Accord Party); Muhammadul-Kabir A. (African Action Congress); Medupin Ephraim (Alliance for Democracy); Justina Abanida (African Democratic Congress); Ndakwo Tanko (Action Democratic Party); Orugun Emmanuel (Abundant Nigerian Renewal Party); Bello Yahaya (All Progressives Congress); Ibrahim Sheikh (All Progressives Grand Alliance); Bello Dele (Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria); Victor Akubo (Green Party of Nigeria); Abdulmalik Adama (Hope Democratic Party), and Alfa Oboy of Justice Must Prevail Party.

Others are; Jimoh Yusuf (Mass Action Joint Alliance); Muhammed Dangana (National Conscience Party); Musa Wada (Peoples Democratic Party); Ukwumonu Idachaba (Peoples Party of Nigeria); Moses Drisu (Peoples Progressive Party); Ayodele Ajibola (Peoples Redemption Party); Natasha Akpoti (Social Democratic Party); Abdulrazaq Emeje (United Democratic Party); Abuh Omogami (United Progressives Party); Shuibu Seidi (Young Democratic Party); Aisha Audu (Young Progressive Party), and Suleiman Mikhail of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Out of these 24, only about six come to the consciousness of the voters PREMIUM TIMES spoke with. Their profiles are, therefore, presented below in no particular order.

Governor Yahaya Bello (APC)

The incumbent governor of the state, Yahaya Bello is well known to the game. He was a runner-up in the APC’s primary in 2014, which produced the state’s first executive governor, Abubakar Audu, as the ruling party’s candidate.

Following the emergence of Mr Audu, GYB, as the governor is fondly called, had recoiled into his shell until the sudden death of Mr Audu towards the conclusion of the election in 2015.

The declaration of the poll as inconclusive by the electoral umpire had afforded Mr Bello a return to reckoning as the party presented him as its replacement for the late Audu.

Mr Bello, born in 1975, is currently Nigeria’s youngest governor, whose controversial entrance into the leadership role was seen as a boost to the call for young people’s participation in governance.

Born on June 18, 1975 in Okene, formerly Kwara State, Mr Bello attended LGEA Primary School, Agassa, Okene LGA in 1984 and moved to Agassa Community Secondary School, Anyava, Agassa-Okene for secondary school education. He eventually obtained his senior school certificates from Government Secondary School, Suleja, Niger State, in 1994.

Mr Bello bagged BSc. In Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, 1999 and returned for Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in 2001, finishing in 2002.

He had his mandatory National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), and became a chartered fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria in 2004.