Don’t cancel police recruitment of 10,000 constables, Malami urges court

and
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, urged the Federal High Court not to nullify the recruitment of 10,000 police constables as requested by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Malami asked the court to consider the economic implication of nullifying the recruitment.

Mr Malami, in a counter-affidavit filed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, opposed the suit instituted by the PSC to challenge the proprietary of the constables’ recruitment process by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He told Justice Inyang Ekwo that cancelling the process which he said had gone through “significant stages,” as requested by the commission, would amount to an economic loss for the country.

Details of Mr Malami’s counter-affidavit was published by the News Agency of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Malami in the past also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the police to proceed with the recruitment.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

The Suit

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had taken the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables as approved by President Buhari.

The suit with the number, FHC/ABJ/CS/1124/2019, was filed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Kanu Agabi.

The defendants in the suit are the NPF, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Minister of Police Affairs.

In the motion on notice filed on September 24, the commission is praying the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from ”appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The plaintiff also submitted that none of the respondents is authorised by law to play any role ”in the appointment, promotion, dismissal or exercise of disciplinary measures over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force”.

The commission said the NPF is presently trying to appoint 10,000 persons into the force in a flagrant usurpation of the functions and powers of the PSC.

“Unless restrained by an order of this Court, the respondent’s appointments/recruitments is capable of foisting a fait accompli on the judgment of this Honourable Court in this matter,” it argued.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

The court in October ordered that the recruitment be suspended pending the determination of the suit.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.