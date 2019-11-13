Gunmen kill three policemen in Kaduna

Related News

Three policemen serving at Fadan Karshi Outpost in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State were on Tuesday gunned down by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.

The Vice Chairman of Sanga Local Government Council, Abubakar Abba, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He added that the bodies have been deposited at the Gwantu General Hospital.

“Two Policemen died on the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, investigation had commenced as security agents have swung into action while members of the community have been urged to be calm,” he said.

He decried the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Command, Suleiman Abubakar, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed the incident.

He said a statement would soon be issued on the development.