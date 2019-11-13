Gunmen kill three policemen in Kaduna

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

Three policemen serving at Fadan Karshi Outpost in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State were on Tuesday gunned down by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.

The Vice Chairman of Sanga Local Government Council, Abubakar Abba, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He added that the bodies have been deposited at the Gwantu General Hospital.

“Two Policemen died on the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Kaduna generates N30.3bn IGR in 10 months – KDIRS

Meanwhile, investigation had commenced as security agents have swung into action while members of the community have been urged to be calm,” he said.

He decried the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Command, Suleiman Abubakar, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed the incident.

He said a statement would soon be issued on the development.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.