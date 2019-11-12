Nigerians living with disabilities narrate how discrimination ended dreams (2)

Related News

In a 2008 publication by the United Nations’ department of public information, the UN quoted an American star actor, Chris Sullivan, who was born with hearing impairment, as saying: “to achieve a change of attitude towards people with disabilities, you have to look at the person and not the disability.”

Eleven years after that publication, Micah Shabbi, the executive director of a research centre for persons with disabilities, says Africans’ disposition to people living with disabilities remains troubling.

“In Africa, people pay more attention to the disability they notice in a person, than on the ability or what that person has to offer,” he said.

Mr Shabbi, whose ambition was altered by his former lecturer for being blind, says he still faces obstacles created by fellow Nigerians, whose opinions of others are clouded by their misconceptions of disabilities.

Mr Shabbi narrated the events that truncated his dream of being a lawyer.

“If I was not visually impaired, I most certainly would have been a lawyer today. I wanted to be a lawyer during my undergraduate days. I dreamed of it, as a growing young man, I secured admission to study law at the Ahmadu Bello University where I would have emerged the first blind graduate of law from that institution.

“I had registered and began attending classes when a lecturer, who was also our head of department at the time, objected to my continuing in the department of law. I tried everything I could to make him see that my blindness would not affect my ability to succeed in class, but he insisted. I ended up studying Political Science before proceeding to England for my masters in human rights,” Mr Shabbi told PREMIUM TIMES during an interview in Kaduna State.

Mr Shabbi who described his life as an example of ability in disability, told PREMIUM TIMES that he established the research centre to help disabled Nigerians achieve their dreams regardless of their physical abilities.

Inclusion according to the law

According to the UN department, “Persons with disabilities still face multiple barriers to equal participation in society and there is an urgent need to remove those barriers.”

In an effort aimed at “removing those barriers,” the authors of Nigeria’s new law against discrimination of persons with disabilities included a requirement for all educational institutions in the country to be adequately accessible to persons with disabilities. The law was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2019.

According to Section 21 of the law, owners of educational institutions in Nigeria must ensure that all schools are accessible to disabled persons with the required facilities for their efficient education.

The section provides that: “all public schools, whether primary, secondary or tertiary shall be run to be inclusive and accessible to persons with disabilities. Accordingly, every school shall have at least trained personnel to cater for the educational development of persons with disabilities.

“Braille, sign language and other skills for communicating with persons with disabilities shall form part of the curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary institutions,” the section said.

The provision hopes to ensure the introduction of an educational system where physically-challenged Nigerians and those without challenges can acquire an education in the same venue and practically at the same time.