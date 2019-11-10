Liverpool vs Manchester City (LIVE UPDATES) Reds set for showdown with title rivals

Related News

A titanic clash is on the cards as the two front runners in the race for the Premier League title, Liverpool and Manchester

City, will be battling out at Anfield in the eagerly awaited Super Sunday clash.

Six points separate the two sides at the top of the table after 11 games, with Liverpool having dropped only two from a possible 33 so far this term and Man City struggling to keep pace.

Though it would be preemptive to label Sunday’s tie a title decider, it could have a bearing on who snaps up the league shield at the end of the season.

At the end of Sunday’s 90 minutes, it is either Liverpool move nine points clear, their lead stays at six points or Man City cut the gap to three.

Klopp’s side are 45 home games without defeat in the league – the second-longest run in Premier League history – and have only lost one of their 22 home league games against other members of the ‘big six’ since the German took charge of the club.

For all of Man City’s dominance of English football in recent seasons, they have still found Anfield a tough nut to crack.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 16 top-flight home games against Sunday’s opponents – a run which stretches back to 2003.

Pep Guardiola is winless at Anfield in four previous visits with City across all competitions.

The Spanish manager has also lost seven of his 17 games against Klopp in all competitions – more defeats than he has suffered against any other boss.