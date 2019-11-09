The Appeal Court in Calabar has given Godswill Akpabio another chance at the senatorial slot of the Akwa Ibom North West District.
The court nullified the election that returned Chris Ekpenyong of the PDP as winner and ordered a rerun in Essien Udim local government area within 90 days.
The former governor was first elected senator from the district in 2015 when he concluded his two terms as governor.
He was appointed into President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet in July, serving currently as the Niger-Delta minister.
Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party was initially declared winner of the election by INEC, but Mr Akpabio challenged the decision at the election’s tribunal.
READ ALSO: Appeal Court sacks APC senator, replaces with PDP
He lost at the tribunal and challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal.
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Click Willie +2347088095401...
Cletus Ukpong is PREMIUM TIMES’ assistant editor in charge of Nigeria’s South-South region. He is a graduate of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
Twitter: @CletusUkpong
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.