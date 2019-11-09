Darkness across Nigeria as national grid ‘collapses’ again

darkness
Lantern in darkness used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: YouTube]

Nigeria appears to have been hit by system collapse to the national grid, according to reports from across the country.

Several social media users reported seizures of electricity to their areas starting Friday night. It was unclear when the collapse first occurred, but some of the earliest posts on Twitter were at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Users from Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Ile-Ife reported power failures in those cities around the same time — an indication typical of a national grid downtime. A user from Owerri, however, reported power availability as of 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

What triggered the massive failures could also not be confirmed as of 6:00 a.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) did not immediately return a request seeking comments.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company acknowledged the breakdown in a tweetstorm to a barrage of complaints on its Twitter handle Saturday morning, pleading with consumers to be patient.

The outage marks the later reminder that the Nigeria’s power infrastructure remained largely precarious, despite decades of huge investments and policy revamps. At least eight major collapses that plunged substantial parts of the country into darkness have occurred in 2019 alone.

In May, a system collapse that affected most parts of the country took about 72 hours to restore. The collapse saw power generation output drop to 230 megawatts nationwide, down significantly from the 4,032 megawatts the day before the collapse on May 8.

The TCN said the outage was unavoidable at the time and promised a better management of the electricity infrastructure that would prevent future collapses. But several outages have been reported since then.

Here are reports from Twitter users from across the country on the latest collapse of the national grid.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

But a user reported Owerri had power as of 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.