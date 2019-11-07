Maina arrives court in a wheelchair

Maina arrives court in a wheelchair
Maina arrives court in a wheelchair

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, Thursday, appeared in a wheelchair for his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Maina’s trial was stalled on Tuesday due to his reported ill health. A prosecutor had questioned the health report brought to the hospital to announce Mr Maina’s ill health.

Mr Maina, who was in hiding for almost two years, was eventually arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) which had hitherto been accused of shielding him from arrest.

The SSS then handed over Mr Maina to the anti-graft agency, EFCC, which had declared him wanted for over a year.

Mr Maina was arraigned on October 25 and pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

He is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

On Thursday, Mr Maina was wheeled into the courtroom by two prison wardens.

The court is to rule on his bail application today.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.