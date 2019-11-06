Appeal Court sacks APC senator, replaces with PDP

The Court of Appeal has nullified the election of a senator from Ekiti State, Dayo Adeyeye.

According to Punch Newspaper, Justice Uzor Anyanwu of the appeal court in Kaduna, who read the judgement on Wednesday, upheld the tribunal judgment declaring Abiodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election held on February 23.

Following the declaration of Mr Adeyeye by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner, Mrs Olujimi filed a petition to the election tribunal, alleging that there were irregularities in the election.

She submitted that she scored the highest number of lawful votes cast during the keenly contested poll.

Mrs Olujimi asked the tribunal to nullify Mr Adeyeye’s victory and order a supplementary election accordingly in the district.

In her written address, the petitioner claimed that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Acts, having been allegedly fraught with all manners of irregularities.

She asked the Tribunal to annul votes in areas that were found to be incredibly marked with irregularities.

She also accused INEC of dereliction of duties and alleged that the documents used for the conduct of the election were not duly signed by party agents.

PREMIUM TIMES in September reported the initial sack of Mr Adeyeye by the tribunal in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The tribunal declared Mrs Olujimi winner.

At the final computation, Mrs Olujimi polled 54,894 votes to emerge victorious over the Senate committee chairman on media and publicity, who polled 52,243.

On Wednesday, Justice Anyanwu upheld the tribunal ruling and directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to Mrs Olujimi.

