Senate confirms 15 NDDC nominees, rejects one

Related News

The Senate has confirmed 15 nominees for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and withheld confirmation of one.

The confirmed nominees include the Chairman, Pius Odubu (Edo); Managing Director, Bernard Okumagba (Delta); Executive Director Projects, Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom); Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Delta State representative, Jones Erue; Victor Ekhatar (Edo) and Nwogu Nwogu (Abia).

Others are Theodore Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema Ondo); Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo); Northwest Rep, Aisha Muhammed (Kano); Northeast Rep, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Southwest Rep, Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).

The Senate, however, rejected the nomination of Joy Nunieh (Rivers).

President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate last week seeking confirmation of the 16 NDDC nominees. The Senate Committee on NDDC was thereafter, asked to screen the nominees and report back after a week.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the screening was conducted without asking any of the nominees any serious questions.

On the first day of screening, 14 of the 16 nominees appeared before the panel and all 14 of them were asked to bow and go for one reason or the other.

Joy Yimebe Nunieh and Aisha Murtala Muhammed, who were absent at the screening, were asked to return on Monday.

The confirmation and rejection of the nominees was sequel to the presentation of the report of the committee by the chairman, Peter Nwabaoshi (Delta).

He explained that Ms Muhammed appeared before the committee and was screened. He said the educational qualification of the screened nominees will help impact positively in the Niger Delta region.

While stating that the nominees are “qualified to serve in the commission”, he recommended that they should be confirmed.

He, however, urged the Senate not to confirm Ms Nunieh as she failed to show up for screening on both days of the process.

In his contribution, the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, urged the Senate to adopt the recommendations of the committee having done what was requested of the president.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, also moved that the recommendations be adopted.

Advertisement

He noted that an interim management has been set up by the federal government to oversee the commission and that the earlier the nominees were confirmed and assume duty, the better.

The Senate thereafter, resolved into the Committee of the Whole to confirm the nominees.

In his remark, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, commended the committee for the transparent and open manner of screening and confirmation.

He hoped that the nominees will keep the trust of Nigerians and discharge responsibilities bestowed on them by the NDDC Act.

Mr Lawan also stressed the need for the lawmakers to “do oversight and ensure that every kobo counts.”

With their clearance by the Senate, the next step is for the nominees to be sworn in by the President Muhammadu Buhari or his representative.