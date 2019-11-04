UPDATED: Appeal Court sacks another top APC lawmaker

Ado Doguwa
Ado Doguwa

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has sacked the House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa.

According to the Daily Nigerian newspaper, the appellate court in a unanimous judgement nullified the entire election in the two local government areas Mr Doguwa represents.

The ranking lawmaker represents Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

The court, in a judgement delivered by Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, ordered fresh elections in the constituency.

The sack occurs days after another House of Reps member from Kano, Abdulmumin Jibrin, was also sacked by the appeal court.

Just like Mr Doguwa, the court ordered a fresh election in the two local governments of Kiru and Bebeji which constitutes Mr Jibrin’s federal constituency.

Journey to justice

The National Assembly election tribunal had dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Yusha’u Salisu, against Mr Doguwa’s election for failure to prove allegations of irregularities and over-voting in the election.

But the Court of Appeal judges said they wondered how the tribunal arrived at the conclusion that PDP and its candidate had failed to prove their case.

While setting aside the tribunal judgement, the court nullified the entire election in the two local government areas Mr Doguwa represents, saying the whole process was marred by irregularities.

The appellate court held that the entire election could not stand as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had omitted other parties from the final declaration of the result.

The court said INEC made a ‘substantial breach’ by writing the results of only two of the 53 parties that participated in the election in Form EC 8 (II) E.

The court therefore ordered INEC to conduct fresh election within 90 days in the entire constituency.

End of the road for ‘House Leader’?

Mr. Doguwa emerged as the house majority leader at the beginning of the ninth assembly after a consensus by the North-West caucus of the house.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had announced its decision to zone the position to the North-West.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Mr Doguwa served as Chief Whip in the eight assembly, led by former speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Before his sack, he was one of the oldest members of the house, having been elected for a fifth term. He was first elected in the short-lived Fourth Republic in 1993.

It is not yet clear if Mr. Doguwa’s position as House Leader would be filled by another lawmaker or would be left vacant till the outcome of the fresh election is determined.

When contacted to comment on the possibility of announcing a new leader, Lanre Lasisi, spokesperson to the Speaker did not respond to phone calls.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.