EFCC Chairman Magu dodges question on Tinubu’s bullion van petition

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has refused to answer a question on why the anti-graft agency has failed to probe the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, over cash-carrying bullion vans seen at his home on the eve of this year’s presidential election.

The armoured vehicles usually deliver large sums of money to banks.

On February 22, photos emerged on social media of two bullion vans entering Mr Tinubu’s property in Lagos.

The former governor is a top leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He played

influential roles in President Muhammadu’s election and reelection in 2015 and 2019.

Mr Tinubu’s action was widely deemed as violating Nigeria’s anti-money laundering laws.

Mr Tinubu later admitted the bullion vans were conveying money to his house, but defended his action, saying he did nothing wrong because he was not a government official.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerians pressured the anti-graft office to open a money-laundering probe against Mr Tinubu.

Several months after the incident, the EFCC has refused to probe the case despite mounting calls from Nigerians and civil society organisations.

In October, the EFCC said on Twitter it failed to act because there was no petition. The agency dared a social media activist, Segun Awosanya, to send a petition against Mr Tinubu.

In response to the challenge, political activist, Deji Adeyanju, on October 25 filed a formal petition demanding an investigation into the matter.

Mr Adeyanju addressed the letter to the Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr Magu.

Speaking on Friday, a week later, Mr Magu avoided a question on the matter.

He was addressing a press briefing on internet fraud at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Asked what he was doing about the petition, Mr Magu responded as, “Do you expect me to respond on the petition?”

He did not give further details.