Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s petition challenging Buhari’s election victory

Mr. Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: concisenews.global)
Mr. Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: concisenews.global)

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The apex court announced the decision on Wednesday, hours after it commenced the hearing of the appeal.

The Supreme Court panel, led by Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad, said it will give reasons for dismissing the petition on a later date.

Mr Abubakar and the PDP filed the appeal at the Supreme Court after the presidential election tribunal last month dismissed their original petition.

The tribunal ruled against the PDP on the core issues it raised about the February presidential election.

Mr Abubakar and the PDP had argued that Mr Buhari lied on oath about his educational qualification and that the high school the president said he attended did not exist at the dates stated by the president. They also argued that the electoral commission, INEC, manipulated the result of the election and that the result on an INEC server showed that Mr ABubakar won the election ahead of Mr Buhari.

The tribunal disagreed with the PDP and Mr Abubakar on the issues raised.

Details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.