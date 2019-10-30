Maina to remain in prison as court adjourns bail hearing

Abdulrashid Maina
Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned for hearing the bail application filed by the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, until November 6.

Justice Okon Abang gave the ruling after taking the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Maina is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on a 12-count charge bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

However, Mr Maina pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

The judge had, on October 25, fixed Wednesday for trial, after listening to the submissions of prosecution and defence counsel and ordered the EFCC to remand Mr Maina in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.