U-17 World Cup: Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets secure another dramatic win

Related News

Nigeria has secured an early qualification into the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil following the Golden Eaglets’ dramatic 3-2 win over Ecuador on Tuesday night.

Coach Manu Garba’s boys who came from behind to beat Hungary in their opening game of the tournament at the weekend had earlier blown their early lead in Tuesday’s outing against Ecuador.

However, two quickfire goals from Ibrahim Said in the latter stages of the second half saw Nigeria winning the five-goal thriller.

It was Nigeria that got the opening goal just five minutes into the game but the South Americans drew level barely five minutes after when the Golden Eaglets keeper, Daniel Jinadu, bundled the ball into his own net.

While both teams had chances, the first half ended in a stalemate.

READ ALSO:

Ecuador had a dream start in the second half as they were awarded a penalty kick ten minutes after the restart.

Charles Etim was adjudged to have committed a foul and Johan Mina converted the resultant kick for Ecuador.

The Golden Eaglets pressed for an equaliser but it did not come as fast they would have wanted.

However in the 85th and 89th minute, the man-of-the-match, Said, scored two superb goals that saw Nigeria triumph in the five-goal thriller.

With the victory, the Golden Eaglets have secured qualification for the Round of 16 and well on course for an unprecedented 6th FIFA U17 World Cup title.

Advertisement

Nigeria will face Australia in their final group game.