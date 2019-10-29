BREAKING: Nigerian Customs seize 32 containers of expired rice

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday impounded 32 containers of expired rice imported through the Tincan port, Apapa in Lagos.

An official told PREMIUM TIMES that the rice, which had expired since 2018, were imported from China and Thailand and were about to be smuggled into the Nigerian market.

Hameed Ali, the Controller General of Customs, while inspecting one of the containers found some empty bags with new dates, apparently, to be used to rebag the expired rice.

The discovery comes barely a day after five containers laden with rotten fish and other edibles were discovered in one of the terminals in the Apapa area. Read the report below.

Details later…

