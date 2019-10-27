Supreme Court announces date to hear Atiku’s petition against Buhari’s election

Related News

The Supreme Court has fixed October 30 to begin hearing in the petitions challenging the February 23 general elections currently before it.

A lawyer representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the matter, Mike Ozekhome, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Sunday that the court fixed the date to begin the process which is expected to result in the final determination of the matter.

The PDP approached the Supreme Court after the presidential election petition tribunal at the Court of Appeal dismissed its petition against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Following the September 11 decision affirming the re-election of President Buhari, the PDP filed its request before the apex court challenging the decision.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the Court of Appeal panel that heard their petition erred in law when it ruled that President Buhari did not need to submit an actual certificate to INEC as part of documents in his CF001.

The PDP also said the presidential tribunal erred when it ruled that the PDP did not provide sufficient evidence to back its claim that Mr Buhari did not attend a secondary school among other issues.

In a counter application filed by the APC, the ruling party asked the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision of the election tribunal to accept evidence proffered by the prosecution witness numbers 40, 59 and 60.

The witnesses whose appearances the APC is challenging are Mr Abubakar’s spokesperson, Segun Showunmi, whose appearance at the tribunal resulted in the PDP’s presentation of video evidence containing statements made by an INEC official from Bayelsa, Mike Igini, who said that INEC had planned to transmit results to a central server.

The other two witnesses are the witness number 59 and 60, David Njorga and Joseph Gbenga. The former was listed by the petitioners as a data expert, and the latter described by the PDP as a data analyst.

The APC also wants the court to remove at least 42 paragraphs from the PDP’s documents.

