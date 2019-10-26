Ten killed in crashes along Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway

FRSC officials at the scene of the accident on the expressway
FRSC officials at the scene of the accident on the expressway

At least 10 people died Saturday in a car crashes involving multiple cars along Sagamu-Ijebu/Ode- Ore expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, made this known late Saturday.

He said the first crash occurred around 5a.m. when the day was still dark, while the second crash occurred at about 8.20 a.m. on the same corridor at Ijebu Ife, Ogun State.

The two crashes involved 26 persons.

The sector commander said the first crash was suspected to have been caused by an armed robbery attack. Two people died when the driver of a Toyota Picnic suddenly reversed on the highway after sighting armed robbers.

An oncoming truck crashed into the fleeing vehicle.

“The injured victims were rescued to General Hospital Ijebu-Ode , Ogun State. The corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the General Hospital Ijebu-Ode, morgue,” he said.

Seven people died in the second crash involving a Mack tanker and a Toyota Hiace commuter bus coming from Okitipupa, Ondo State.

“The commuter bus due to excessive speed could not manoeuvre the diversion point and in the process collided head on with the truck,” Mr Oladele said.

He said the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, for medical treatment.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.