Ten killed in crashes along Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway

At least 10 people died Saturday in a car crashes involving multiple cars along Sagamu-Ijebu/Ode- Ore expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, made this known late Saturday.

He said the first crash occurred around 5a.m. when the day was still dark, while the second crash occurred at about 8.20 a.m. on the same corridor at Ijebu Ife, Ogun State.

The two crashes involved 26 persons.

The sector commander said the first crash was suspected to have been caused by an armed robbery attack. Two people died when the driver of a Toyota Picnic suddenly reversed on the highway after sighting armed robbers.

An oncoming truck crashed into the fleeing vehicle.

“The injured victims were rescued to General Hospital Ijebu-Ode , Ogun State. The corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the General Hospital Ijebu-Ode, morgue,” he said.

Seven people died in the second crash involving a Mack tanker and a Toyota Hiace commuter bus coming from Okitipupa, Ondo State.

“The commuter bus due to excessive speed could not manoeuvre the diversion point and in the process collided head on with the truck,” Mr Oladele said.

He said the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, for medical treatment.

